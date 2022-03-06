Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 1,057,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.