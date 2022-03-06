Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.45.

NYSE ED traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,316. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

