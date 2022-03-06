Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,210,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

