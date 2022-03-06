JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 2,046,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

