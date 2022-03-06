Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,693,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. 10,678,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.