Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

