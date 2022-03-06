44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,394,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,481,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.