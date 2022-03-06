Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 473.4% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 127,652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

VNQ stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

