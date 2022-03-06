BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average is $253.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.