Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.42. 1,334,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

