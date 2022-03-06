Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 33,217,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

