The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hershey by 103,447.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,012,000 after purchasing an additional 161,824 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $4.68 on Friday, hitting $212.82. 1,477,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

