Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,296,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.16. 1,917,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,992. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

