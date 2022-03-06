Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in February

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,900. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manning & Napier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

