Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.3 days.

SCBFF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.38.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.