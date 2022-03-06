PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,598. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 133.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $485,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.