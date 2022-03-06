MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.38 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $35.88 million and $5.38 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00104399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 449,643,772 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

