Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,891. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

