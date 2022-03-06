$0.03 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 835,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,665. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

