Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 68,351,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,542,072. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

