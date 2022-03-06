JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 233,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,014,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

