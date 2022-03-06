Hemington Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,531 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,009,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.61 and a 200 day moving average of $374.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.