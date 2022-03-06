Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 442,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,561. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

