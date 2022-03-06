Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 104,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

