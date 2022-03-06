Activest Wealth Management Buys 832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.