Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after purchasing an additional 501,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

DAR traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. 2,692,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,327. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

