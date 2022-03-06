Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after buying an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Discovery by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,928,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 313,113 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,199,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,759. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

