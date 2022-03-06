PM CAPITAL Ltd Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises 10.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $54,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,861. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

