$550.81 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to post $550.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 1,575,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. Redfin has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

