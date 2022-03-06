HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to post $382.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.07 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $750.91.

HubSpot stock traded down $40.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $459.03. 1,067,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,276. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.79.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

