Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches One Day Volume of $428.72 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $428.72 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00011311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,972,551 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

