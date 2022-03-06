Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $274.30. 27,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,005. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

