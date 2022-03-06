FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.13. 59,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.56. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.35 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.