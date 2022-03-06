Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 33.3%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEUZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,085,000.

Shares of FEUZ traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

