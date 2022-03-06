Adirondack Trust Co. Has $165,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

