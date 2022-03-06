Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock remained flat at $$79.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

