Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.42. 1,334,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.30. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

