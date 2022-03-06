Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.03. 7,179,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

