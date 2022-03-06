Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 684.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.59. 838,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

