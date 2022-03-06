Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rises By 39.1%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,197. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

