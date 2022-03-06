The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 47.9% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. 1,664,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

