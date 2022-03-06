BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $63.35 Billion

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $383.68 or 0.00983336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $63.35 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
