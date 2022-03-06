EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will announce $146.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $147.60 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $598.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 271,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,345. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

