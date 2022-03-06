Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 4,990,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,450. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

