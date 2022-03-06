ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24. ExlService has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

