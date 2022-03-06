Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Dominion Energy reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 3,630,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

