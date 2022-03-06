Callisto Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $57,206.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $57,206.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.18 or 0.06753739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

