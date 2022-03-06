ANON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $145,184.85 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

