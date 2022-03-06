44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

