Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 359,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.